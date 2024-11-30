Azerbaijani diaspora set to launch national dance classes in Prague

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Prague will open classes in Azerbaijani national dances for children above eight years old as part of the "Dance Workshop" project, authored by Lenay Seyidali-zade, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the source, the main goal of the classes is to promote Azerbaijani national dance and music beyond the borders of Azerbaijan and to popularize dance as an important means of spiritual and physical education.

The dances will be taught by professional pedagogs and choreographers invited from Baku, including students of the People's Artist, outstanding choreographer, and holder of the "Sharaf" and "Shohrat" orders, Rosa Jalilova.

The classes will be held at the cultural center every Sunday.

Registration will continue until December 5, 2024. The first class will take place on December 8, 2024.

