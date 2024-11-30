Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Saudi Arabia explore joint projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, during her visit to Riyadh, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the strong relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of developing cooperation across all areas.

Discussions focused on fostering collaboration between the King Salman Center and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as exploring potential future joint projects.

Abdullah Al Rabeeah extended greetings from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.