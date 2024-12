BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Syria continues to defend its territorial integrity and is "capable of destroying terrorists with the help of its friends and allies" in attacking rebels in the north of the country, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said during a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

The UAE President supported Syria.

The Syrian army said it had successfully and decisively repelled the attack and would soon launch a counterattack.