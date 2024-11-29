Kazakhstan's Uralsk celebrates Days of Azerbaijani Culture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Public Association “Society of National Enlightenment” operating in the city of Uralsk (Kazakhstan) has held Days of Azerbaijani Culture, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Participants in the event included members of the organization's Council of Elders, youth association, representatives from the regional branch of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Diaspora representatives, and local citizens.

At the event, a cornucopia of souvenirs, musical instruments, and costumes that showcased the rich tapestry of Azerbaijani culture were on display, and national dances took center stage, wowing the crowd.

At the end of the day, the Diaspora activists were handed letters of appreciation, a feather in their cap for all their hard work.

