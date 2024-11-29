Kyrgyzstan to roll out e-queue for freight traffic on border with Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce, in collaboration with the State Customs Service, will launch a pilot project for the implementation of an electronic queue (e-queue) management system for freight transport at the border with Uzbekistan on November 30, Trend reports via the statement from Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy.

At the "Kyzyl-Kiya Road" checkpoint, we will introduce the electronic system to improve logistics, speed up border crossing procedures, and increase process transparency.

The innovation will allow truck drivers to book a time for crossing the border in advance and arrive at the waiting area at the designated time.

This solution will reduce waiting times, decrease congestion at the border, improve transportation efficiency, and simplify trade operations.

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Iskender Asylkulov emphasized that the introduction of the queue management system is an important step in the development of transport infrastructure, simplifying cross-border trade, and increasing Kyrgyzstan's investment attractiveness.

According to the statement, for the successful implementation of the project, training activities have been conducted, including seminars for transport companies and practical training for drivers at the checkpoint.

As part of the "Ready4Trade Central Asia: Path to Prosperity through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor" project, Kyrgyzstan is implementing the electronic queue system with technical support from the International Trade Centre (ITC) (UN/WTO) and financing from the European Union.

