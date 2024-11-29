"Əlaçı" Scholarship Program, organized by PASHA Holding, continues its activities (PHOTO)

The "Əlaçı" Scholarship Program, organized by PASHA Holding, continues to support the professional and personal development of talented students. Recently, the program's opening ceremony for the 2024–2025 academic year was held, marking the launch of this year’s activities.

Launched in 2022 as part of PASHA Holding's corporate social responsibility initiatives, the "Əlaçı" Scholarship Program is a one-year initiative providing monthly financial support to 3rd- and 4th-year undergraduate students. The 2024–2025 academic year marks the program’s third iteration, with an emphasis on fostering both personal and professional growth through various events and training sessions.

This year, the program received over 2,380 applications, and 110 students were selected to participate. The initiative includes a three-month personal development marathon, offline training sessions, individual mentoring, career simulations, networking opportunities, and meetings with experts from PASHA Holding and PASHA Insurance. These activities aim to strengthen participants' soft skills and advance their career prospects.

The "Əlaçı" Scholarship Program continues to play a vital role in shaping the next generation of leaders and professionals.