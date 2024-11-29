Azerbaijan's social services agency bids tender for procurement of vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will purchase service cars, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

Information indicates that the agency has started preparations in this regard.

According to the information, 14 service cars of sedan type to be purchased are intended for the apparatus of the Social Services Agency and social service enterprises. The year of production of the cars is 2023, which is one of the main conditions.

The cars will be transferred to the agency by “TOYOTA ABSHERON MARKAZI” Limited Liability Company, and 567,000 manat ($333,459) will be paid to the company.