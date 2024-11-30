Austria seeks business opportunities in Tajikistan's industrial sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 30. A number of Austrian companies in the food, beverage, and industrial equipment sectors have expressed interest in establishing mutually beneficial partnerships with Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Austria, Hungary, Norway, Romania, and Slovakia, Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Aziz Nazar, met with representatives of Austrian companies such as Esarom GmbH and VORAN Maschinen GmbH.

During the meetings, company leaders provided an overview of their activities and showcased their products. They also emphasized their interest in developing cooperation with Tajikistan.

In turn, the deputy minister highlighted the steps the Tajik government is taking to advance its industrialization strategy, which aligns with the country's fourth strategic goal. He underscored the vast opportunities for Austrian companies to expand their operations in Tajikistan.

According to Tajikistan’s Statistical Agency, the country's industrial enterprises produced goods worth 36.3 billion somoni ($3.4 billion) from January through September 2024, which is a 15.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The mining sector saw the highest growth at 35.9 percent, followed by the processing sector at 10 percent, and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning sector at 0.6 percent. The water supply, sewage, waste management, and recycling sectors experienced a 1.7-fold increase.

The Sughd region continued to be the leading industrial hub, accounting for 56.5 percent of total industrial production, while the Khatlon region contributed 23.4 percent. In total, Tajikistan had 3,692 operational industrial facilities during this period.