Russia pulling out all stops to remake '3+3' platform into full-fledged organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Russia is working on transforming the "3+3" platform into a full-fledged organization, said Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

During the second public forum, "Russia-Armenia," Galuzin underscored the significance of the regional cooperation platform in reconciling the interests of all nations in the region.

"We attach particular importance to the "3+3" regional cooperation platform in harmonizing the interests of all the countries in the region. Currently, we are working on transforming it into a full-scale organization for cooperation in the South Caucasus," he said.

To note, the first meeting of the "3+3" Consultative Regional Platform was held in Russia’s Moscow in December 10, 2021, at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, and Türkiye.

The meeting involved discussions aimed at building trust in the region and fostering cooperation in reconstruction, economic development, and the expansion of transport and trade links.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel