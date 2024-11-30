Kyrgyzstan's city council elects Azerbaijani diaspora representative as its MP (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Salim Karimov, a representative of the Azerbaijani diaspora, was elected as an MP of Kyrgyzstan's Kant city council with the support of the 'Birlik' Public Union of Azerbaijanis in the country, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the source, Kant city, where the largest Azerbaijani community in Kyrgyzstan resides, has a street named after the outstanding statesman of the Turkic world, the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In 2016, a memorandum of partnership was signed between the city and Azerbaijan's Guba district.

To note, along with his public activities, Karimov is involved in entrepreneurship and charitable work.

