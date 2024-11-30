Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic zone boasts significant job growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. 617 new jobs were created in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region in the third quarter of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this is 2.3 times or, 129.4 percent, higher than in the same period last year. A total of 269 new jobs were created in the region during the third quarter of 2023.

During the reporting period, 194 new jobs were created in Khankendi, 25 in Aghjabadi, 70 in Aghdam, 5 in Aghdara, 44 in Barda, 33 in Fuzuli, 48 in Khojaly, 16 in Khojavand, 92 in Shusha, and 90 in Tartar.

A total of 1,171 new jobs were created in the Karabakh economic region during the first nine months of this year, compared to 742 in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 429 jobs, or 57.8 percent, over the previous year.

The following cities saw job growth during this period: 209 new jobs in Khankendi, 92 in Aghjabadi, 173 in Aghdam, 9 in Aghdara, 54 in Barda, 70 in Fuzuli, 51 in Khojaly, 30 in Khojavand, 324 in Shusha, and 159 in Tartar.