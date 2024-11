Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 19.52 manat, or $11.48 (0.43 percent), at the end of last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 10.97 manat, or $6.45 (0.24 percent) compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,497 manat ($2,645).

Gold ounce value change November 18 4,406 manat November 25 4,541 manat November 19 4,457 manat November 26 4,464 manat November 20 4,482 manat November 27 4,486 manat November 21 4,516 manat November 28 4,472 manat November 22 4,569 manat November 29 4,522 manat Weekly average 4,486 manat Weekly average 4,497 manat

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.10 manat (0.06 cents), or 0.21 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 51.74 manat ($30.4), which is 1.97 percent or 1.04 manat (0.61 cents) less than the previous week's tally.

Silver ounce value change November 18 52.1 manat November 25 52.3 manat November 19 53.2 manat November 26 51.5 manat November 20 53.02 manat November 27 51.8 manat November 21 52.9 manat November 28 50.7 manat November 22 52.5 manat November 29 52.2 manat Weekly average 52.7 manat Weekly average 51.7 manat

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 19.94 manat ($11.7), or 1.23 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell by 45 manat, or $26.4 (2.74 percent), settling at 1,598 manat ($939.9) compared to the previous week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change November 18 1,624 manat November 25 1,626 manat November 19 1,651 manat November 26 1,595 manat November 20 1,658 manat November 27 1,580 manat November 21 1,642 manat November 28 1,583 manat November 22 1,638 manat November 29 1,606 manat Weekly average 1,643 manat Weekly average 1,598 manat

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased, settling at 9.817 manat, or $5.77 (0.58 percent), during last week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 2.99 percent, or 51.72 manat ($30.42), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,679 manat ($987.6).