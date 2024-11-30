Participants of rally in Georgia smash windows of parliament building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Anti-government rally in Tbilisi smashes windows of parliament building, throwing stones, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We inform the public that some of the protesters resorted to violence immediately after the rally began. In particular, the fences of the parliament building were damaged, and dozens of window panes on its facade were broken with stones and other objects", the statement noted.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, some protesters were found to have pyrotechnics, stones and heavy objects. "We once again call on all participants in the action to express their discontent in legal and peaceful ways, avoiding illegal actions," the ministry emphasized.