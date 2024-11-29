EU sets 2025 interim gas storage targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The European Commission has adopted interim gas storage targets that EU member states must meet in 2025 to ensure energy security for the winter of 2025-2026, Trend reports via the Commission.

According to the EU Gas Storage Regulation (EU/2022/1032), countries are required to fill their gas storage facilities to at least 90% capacity by November 1, 2025.

The new implementing regulation sets specific minimum thresholds for storage levels on February 1, May 1, July 1, and September 1, 2025. These targets apply to EU countries with underground storage facilities, as well as those connected through the regional gas network, ensuring a coordinated approach across the bloc.

Since its introduction in June 2022, the Gas Storage Regulation has been instrumental in maintaining adequate gas supplies during winter. Despite the ongoing energy challenges, the EU has consistently surpassed its storage goals. This year, member states filled storage facilities to approximately 95% by the November 1 deadline, securing around 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas—equivalent to roughly one-third of the EU's annual consumption.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn