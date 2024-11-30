Responsibility for yesterday's rally in Georgia lies with some European politicians, bureaucrats - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The main responsibility for yesterday's rally in Tbilisi lies with specific European politicians and bureaucrats, Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters, Trend reports via the local media.

"For the third year in a row, some European politicians and bureaucrats, who failed to turn Georgia into 'Ukraine,' are constantly trying to use the status of a candidate and the issue of starting negotiations to weaken the country, provoke, polarize, and create an artificial division within society," said Kobakhidze.

According to him, everything became clear to everyone yesterday.

"The radicals and their foreign patrons are always looking for a pretext to try to divide the country and turn Georgia into 'Ukraine'. They still haven't realized that, unlike Ukraine in 2013, Georgia is an independent state with strong institutions and, most importantly, experienced and wise people, whose strength no one can shake," he added.

To note, during protest rallies held on November 29-30 in Tbilisi, a total of 107 individuals were arrested.

The protesters disrupted public order on the capital's Rustaveli Avenue, throwing various objects—including stones, fireworks, glass bottles, and metal items—at law enforcement officers.

As a result of the clashes, 10 police officers sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

