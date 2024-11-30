Tajikistan, Afghanistan sign electricity purchase agreement for 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 30. Barqi Tojik, Tajikistan's national power company, and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat have signed an electricity purchase agreement for 2025, Trend reports via the Afghan company.

The agreement was signed by Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat and CEO of Barqi Tojik Mahmadumar Asozoda.

As Barqi Tojik's spokesperson, Kurbon Akhmadzoda, told Tajik media, the agreement with Afghanistan for electricity supply is renewed annually (until 2028) and will only be in effect during the summer months, from May through September. The agreement stipulates that electricity export is possible only if there are no restrictions on the domestic market.

The company has not disclosed details regarding the volume and cost of electricity to be supplied in 2025. It was noted that since the introduction of winter restrictions, electricity exports have completely halted in order to meet domestic demand.

Earlier, the head of Barqi Tojik stated at a press conference that Tajikistan is expected to supply approximately 1.9 billion kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in 2024. In 2023, Tajikistan exported 1.6 billion kWh of electricity to its neighbor Afghanistan.

According to the statistical agency’s data, Tajikistan generated 17.2 billion kWh of electricity in the first nine months of this year, which is a 0.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. About 95 percent of this energy was produced by hydroelectric power stations.