Azerbaijan, Kuwait review economic growth and cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Azerbaijan, Mohammad Faisal Al-Mutairi, on November 29, 2024, the country’s MFA told Trend.

According to the ministry, Ambassador Al-Mutairi presented copies of his credentials to Minister Bayramov, who congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his future work.

The minister highlighted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, noting the importance of strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The two sides emphasized the need to intensify the work of the joint commission on cooperation between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait to further develop collaboration in various areas, including economy, trade, investment, and tourism.

The discussion also covered the importance of continued mutual support and cooperation within regional and international organizations, particularly the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The results of COP29 were also thoroughly discussed, with both sides emphasizing the successful leadership of Azerbaijan in the conference and its significant contribution to global climate change efforts.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will continue to grow and pledged to make every effort in this direction.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

