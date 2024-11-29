Direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and India set to be launched

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Direct flights between India and Kyrgyzstan on the route Delhi-Bishkek-Delhi are planned to be launched on February 15, 2025, the statement of press service of Manas International Airport OJSC said, Trend reports.

The launch of a direct flight from Bishkek to India is aimed at improving air links and developing tourism and business cooperation between the two countries. It is expected that the new flights will significantly increase transportation accessibility and strengthen economic relations.

According to the JSC, the opening of the flight will also contribute to strengthening cultural, educational, and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and India.

To note, an international charter flight from Kyrgyz Osh International Airport to New Delhi was inaugurated in September 2024.