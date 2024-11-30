Nuclear bomb ideas and slogans in Iran harm country's interests - former MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The idea and slogans promoting the development of nuclear weapons in Iran are harmful to the country, a former member of the Iranian parliament and expert, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told reporters, Trend reports.

In a statement to Iranian media, Falahatpisheh emphasized that such ideas are not in the country’s best interests. He noted that the promotion of nuclear bomb ideas puts pressure on Iran’s diplomats, especially those in international organizations, forcing them to make statements and clarify issues. This, in turn, damages the national interests of Iran.

The Iranian expert also mentioned the recent discussions among the foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany), calling them among Iran’s most passive talks in recent years. These discussions have been primarily focused on alleviating European concerns. In the next phase, the best possible outcome might be a return to the situation before the US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, after which the US and its new government will play a key role in dealing with Iran’s nuclear program.

"The slogans advocating for nuclear weapons in Iran, coupled with the failure to take timely action, led to the approval of a resolution against the country by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Looking at the resolution as a whole, it is clear that Iran had the opportunity to lift most of the sanctions imposed on it by allowing the inspections outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reducing uranium enrichment levels, or suspending parts of its nuclear program. However, the current resolution demands that Iran fulfill these obligations without receiving any reciprocal benefits, marking a setback for the country’s national interests," he added.

To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against Iran. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol in accordance with the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

The Iranian parliament's 39 members have petitioned Iran's Supreme National Security Council to review the country's defense doctrine regarding the production of nuclear weapons.

A meeting was held in Geneva with the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany on November 29, where regional issues and Iran's nuclear program were discussed. It was emphasized that the discussions would continue.