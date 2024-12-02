Tajikistan cuts oil and gas condensate production

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 2. Tajikistan produced 10,000 tons of oil and gas condensate in the period from January through August 2024, Trend reports via CIS Interstate Statistical Committee.

According to the information, the volume of production decreased by 16 percent compared to the same period last year.

The report also indicates that 1.5 million tons of hard and brown coal were produced in the country during the period mentioned, which is 28.4 percent more than in January–August 2023.

The recent data from the Statistics Agency of Tajikistan shows that from January through September 2024, the country's industrial enterprises produced goods worth 36.3 billion somoni ($3.4 billion), which is 15.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

The highest production growth was observed in the mining industry - by 35.9 percent, in the manufacturing industry - by 10 percent, in the electricity, gas, steam, and air purification supply sector - by 0.6 percent, and in the water supply, waste and secondary materials processing sector - by 1.7 times.