Azerbaijani, Turkish navies put finishing touches on “SAT-SAS-2024” drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The “SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise, a symphony of strategy and skill, concluded as the aquatic warriors of Azerbaijan and Türkiye danced through the depths, showcasing their prowess in both offense and defense beneath the waves, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At the eleventh hour of the exercise, a group of special forces hit the ground running, pulling off a series of tasks that included slipping behind enemy lines by sea, keeping a watchful eye from the shadows, and launching a full-frontal assault on a target marked for action.

All designated tasks were successfully completed during the collaborative exercise conducted at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris, Türkiye.

