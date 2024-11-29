Azerbaijan-Japan economic committee set to hold joint session next year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov met with Masaki Ishikawa, Japan’s Special Representative for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Japan.

"During the discussions, issues related to expanding economic and trade relations, particularly in the industrial and energy sectors, as well as cooperation in the humanitarian field, were addressed. The role of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan and the Azerbaijani-Japanese Economic Committee was emphasized, along with the importance of holding the next joint meeting next year. Highlighting the significant role of Azerbaijan-Japan interparliamentary cooperation in developing bilateral relations, both sides agreed that mutual visits and intensifying contacts would be beneficial.

The Japanese side was given a detailed briefing on the post-conflict period, the steps Azerbaijan has taken to establish lasting peace, the mine problem in the liberated areas, and ongoing restoration and reconstruction projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

Deputy minister Mammadov also briefed his counterpart on the successful organization of COP29, the results achieved, and expressed gratitude to Japan for supporting Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29.

The Japanese side congratulated Azerbaijan on its leadership of COP29, praising the high level of professionalism in organizing the event and Azerbaijan’s leadership efforts in the fight against climate change. The importance of the key agreements reached at COP29 was highlighted, particularly the definition of a new collective quantitative goal for climate financing, the Paris Agreement, the annual commitment of financial institutions to climate financing, and decisions related to the Loss and Damage Fund. Japan also highly praised Azerbaijan’s activities in this area," the ministry statement said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel