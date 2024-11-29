Uzbekistan completes its WTO accession negotiations with China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 29. Uzbekistan completed bilateral negotiations on accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) with China, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO Issues Azizbek Urunov wrote on his LinkedIn page, Trend reports.

“Very short, but productive visit to Beijing! Yesterday we completed bilateral negotiations on Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO with China. I would like to extend deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce of China, Deputy Minister Li Fei, Director Li Defeng and the whole team,” he said.

Earlier, Uzbekistan completed bilateral negotiations with the US on joining the WTO.

The working group for Uzbekistan's entrance to the WTO was formed in 1994. The procedure was officially reinstated after the fourth meeting of the working group in July 2020. Four additional meetings of the working group occurred between 2022 and 2024.

Uzbekistan is gearing up to throw its hat in the ring for WTO membership before the 14th ministerial conference rolls around in Cameroon in 2026, according to Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, who is at the helm of the country's delegation at the eighth meeting of the working group on Uzbekistan's bid to join the WTO.