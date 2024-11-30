Azerbaijani oil sees surge in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on November 29 increased by $0.53, finding its place at $75.37 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $0.53 (to $74.09 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $60.93 per barrel, $0.47 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.44 on November 29, compared to the previous indication, to $74.31.

The official exchange rate on November 30 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.