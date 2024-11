BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Protesters in Tbilisi set fire to the Georgian parliament building, Trend reports.

According to the information, demonstrators threw firecrackers towards the parliament building for several hours. As a result, one of the firecrackers flew into a window, causing a fire to start there.

It is not yet known whether firefighters are in the courtyard of the parliament and whether they have taken measures to eliminate the source of the fire.