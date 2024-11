BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation, Trend reports, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, the situation in Syria was discussed during the conversation.

"Today, November 30, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The situation in Syria and the Astana process were discussed at the meeting," the ministry said.