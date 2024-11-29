Russia extradites internationally wanted Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Under the requirements of the Convention of October 7, 2002, “On legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases,” the petitions of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on the extradition of Asgarov Famil and Abdullayev Zamin were satisfied by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, in connection with the revealed grounded suspicions in the commission of fraud by Famil Asgarov of fraud with significant damage and Zamin Abdullaev of fraudulent criminal acts committed by an organized group with significant damage, decisions were made to prosecute them as defendants, and they were declared the international wanted list.

The mentioned persons were detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and conveyed to Azerbaijan on November 28, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

