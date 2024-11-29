Azerbaijan unveils average monthly wage growth rate in country's mining sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The average monthly salary of mining industry workers in Azerbaijan reached 3,572 manat ($2,100) in the period from January through October of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee show that this is 192.2 manat ($113) (5.84 percent) more than in the same period last year.

The wages of public sector employees in this sphere have increased by 67.1 manat ($39.4), or 3.04 percent, to 2,270 manat ($1,334) over the past year.

Moreover, the average monthly salary of private sector employees in this sector increased by 249.7 manat ($146.8), or 6.23 percent, to 4,254 manat ($2,501).