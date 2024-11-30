Teaching at Karabakh University to continue at highest standards – Dean

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, November 30. Teaching and student life at Karabakh University will continue in accordance with the highest standards, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Karabakh University Turker Gasimzade told Trend.

"Exactly one year ago, on November 27, by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the Karabakh University was established. During this time, we have done significant work. As a faculty of arts, we began our activities with the participation of the best teachers of our country and talented students. Over the year of its work, the university has achieved a number of successes, and thanks to the high quality of teaching, it has become one of the most innovative universities in Azerbaijan. I am confident that we will continue to develop and maintain high standards of education and student life," he noted.

Turker Gasimzade expressed confidence that Karabakh University will achieve significant success and make a great contribution to the development of education and culture of the country.

According to him, the Faculty of Arts teaches such areas as "Music Teaching", "Instrumental Performance", "Vocals", "National Vocals" (khanende) and "Design".

"We started with about 130 students studying in these specialties and attracted the most professional teachers of our country to work. Among them are people's and honored artists. Our educational programs are adapted to world standards", he noted.

Gasimzade also spoke about the significant achievements of the university’s faculty and students during the first year of operation.

"Our teachers and students have already taken part in international festivals and competitions, and there are winners among them. Recently, our artists performed at a festival in Berlin. In addition, students actively participate in exhibitions, concerts and festivals. This is just the beginning. I am sure that the Arts Department of the Karabakh University will become an important part of the country's cultural agenda," he concluded.