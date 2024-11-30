Azerbaijan discloses sugar export volumes for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan exported 45,245 tons of sugar worth $34.3 million in the period from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee reveals that it is by $13.6 million (65.9 percent) and 17,474 tons (62.9 percent) more than in the same period of last year.

Exports of sugar for ten months amounted to 0.15 percent of the country's total exports.

To note, Azerbaijan exported 27,771 tons of sugar worth $20.6 million from January through October 2023.