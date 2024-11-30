Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 30 November 2024 12:23 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. This week has seen a decrease in oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field lowered by 33 cents (0.44 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $74.98 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $75.37 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.7 per barrel.

The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $73.72 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is 43 cents (0.58 percent) less than last week. The highest price was $74.09 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.45 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price declined by 60 cents (0.97 percent) from last week to $60.8 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $61.19 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.46 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went down by 69 cents (0.92 percent) to $74.2 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $74.59 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.87 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

25.11.2024

26.11.2024

27.11.2024

28.11.2024

29.11.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$74.7

$75.22

$74.79

$74.84

$75.37

$74.98

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$73.45

$73.95

$73.53

$73.56

$74.09

$73.72

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60.88

$61.19

$60.53

$60.46

$60.93

$60.8

Dated Brent

$74.29

$74.59

$73.93

$73.87

$74.31

$74.2

