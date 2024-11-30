Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. This week has seen a decrease in oil prices, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field lowered by 33 cents (0.44 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $74.98 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $75.37 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.7 per barrel.
The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $73.72 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is 43 cents (0.58 percent) less than last week. The highest price was $74.09 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.45 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price declined by 60 cents (0.97 percent) from last week to $60.8 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $61.19 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.46 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went down by 69 cents (0.92 percent) to $74.2 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $74.59 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.87 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
25.11.2024
|
26.11.2024
|
27.11.2024
|
28.11.2024
|
29.11.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$74.7
|
$75.22
|
$74.79
|
$74.84
|
$75.37
|
$74.98
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$73.45
|
$73.95
|
$73.53
|
$73.56
|
$74.09
|
$73.72
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$60.88
|
$61.19
|
$60.53
|
$60.46
|
$60.93
|
$60.8
|
Dated Brent
|
$74.29
|
$74.59
|
$73.93
|
$73.87
|
$74.31
|
$74.2
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel