Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. This week has seen a decrease in oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field lowered by 33 cents (0.44 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $74.98 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $75.37 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.7 per barrel.

The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $73.72 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is 43 cents (0.58 percent) less than last week. The highest price was $74.09 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.45 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price declined by 60 cents (0.97 percent) from last week to $60.8 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $61.19 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.46 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went down by 69 cents (0.92 percent) to $74.2 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $74.59 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.87 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 25.11.2024 26.11.2024 27.11.2024 28.11.2024 29.11.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $74.7 $75.22 $74.79 $74.84 $75.37 $74.98 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $73.45 $73.95 $73.53 $73.56 $74.09 $73.72 Urals (EX NOVO) $60.88 $61.19 $60.53 $60.46 $60.93 $60.8 Dated Brent $74.29 $74.59 $73.93 $73.87 $74.31 $74.2

