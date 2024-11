Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is resuming flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, Israel, and back starting November 30.

The airline will operate flights every day of the week.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL. You may download the mobile app via the following link: https://bit.ly/azal-app.