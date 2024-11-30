Georgia's security service calls on protesters to refrain from provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The State Security Service of Georgia has called on protesters to refrain from provocative actions, the official statement of the State Security Service says, Trend reports.

"We call on all protesters to exercise caution and not to become, knowingly or unwittingly, part of planned provocations," the the State Security Service said in an official statement.

According to the service, some groups are attempting to organize provocations in front of the parliament building with the aim of implementing "destructive and violent scenarios."

It is said that an investigation is underway into an attempt to violently overthrow state power, as provided for in Part 1 of Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.