BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The U.S. State Department has suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, said Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Trend reports.

“U.S. with EU regrets Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend EU accession. We condemn excessive force used against Georgians rightfully protesting this betrayal of their constitution—EU is a bulwark against Kremlin. We have therefore suspended our Strategic Partnership with Georgia,” he wrote on his page on X.