Uzbekistan counts trade turnover with Turkmenistan for 10M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Turkmenistan totaled $947.7 million from January through October of this year.

The data from the country's Statistics Agency, obtained by Trend, indicates a 0.92 percent increase from the same period last year ($939.1 million) from January to October 2023.

Turkmenistan became one of the top three largest trading partners of Uzbekistan during the mentioned period.

Uzbekistan's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $99.2 million, which is 44.8 percent less compared to last year ($143.7 million from January through October 2023).

However, Uzbekistan's imports from Turkmenistan reached $848.5 million from January through October 2024. This figure increased by 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year ($795.5 million in January–October, 2023).

To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $54.3 billion in the period from January through October 2024. This indicator increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year ($50.9 billion in January-October 2023).