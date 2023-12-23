Second batch of eggs sent from Azerbaijan to Russia

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 23 December 2023 23:08 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. On December 21, the second batch of eggs was sent to Russia through the Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoint from Azerbaijan, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) says, Trend reports.

According to the Service, on December 21, a second batch of eggs from Azerbaijan with a volume of 18 tons (306 thousand pieces) was delivered for the purpose of subsequent sale on Russian territory through the Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoint.

Earlier, on December 19, the first supply of Azerbaijani eggs in the amount of 36 tons (612 thousand pieces) was imported to Russia.

