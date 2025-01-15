UK supports independent probe into AZAL plane crash - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The UK supports Brazil, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in conducting an independent and thorough probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash on December 25, the Minister of State for Europe, North America, and the Overseas Territories at the UK Foreign Office Stephen John Doughty said in response to a question from Conservative Party member Wendy Morton to the UK government in the local parliament, Trend reports.

Morton inquired about the UK's assessment of the results of the international investigation into the crash.

Doughty expressed condolences to the families of the victims and stated that UK authorities are maintaining close contact with Azerbaijani and Kazakh officials on this matter.

He also pointed out that the UK is actively cooperating with all parties to facilitate an independent investigation.

This support demonstrates the UK's commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian initiatives.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about three kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and five crew members).

The incident claimed the lives of 38 people, and 29 were injured.

