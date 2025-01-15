Azerbaijan shares its oil and gas output figures for last year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan achieved an oil condensate production of 29.1 million tons, according to operational data for 2024, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"According to operational data for 2024, oil-condensate production was 29.1 million tons, and the volumes transported for export amounted to 24.4 million tons. Gas production increased by 2 bcm compared to 2023, reaching 50.3 bcm, with 25.2 bcm of it being exported," the publication reads.

