Azerbaijan shares its oil and gas output figures for last year

Oil&Gas Materials 15 January 2025 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan achieved an oil condensate production of 29.1 million tons, according to operational data for 2024, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"According to operational data for 2024, oil-condensate production was 29.1 million tons, and the volumes transported for export amounted to 24.4 million tons. Gas production increased by 2 bcm compared to 2023, reaching 50.3 bcm, with 25.2 bcm of it being exported," the publication reads.

