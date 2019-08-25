Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times

25 August 2019 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 21 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 25, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
About one million tons of cargoes transported via BTK railway
Economy 08:00
Azerbaijan, Russia study development of joint tourism projects
Economy 24 August 21:00
Production plant in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran switches to full work schedule
Economy 24 August 17:52
Azerbaijani mineral water producing company eyes to increase production volumes
Economy 24 August 16:52
Iranian deputy minister: Rails for Rasht-Astara railway to be laid soon
Economy 24 August 16:03
Azerbaijan’s Atena company eyes to expand export geography of dairy products
Economy 24 August 15:25
Latest
Queen Elizabeth II jokingly complains about lawn 'ruined' by Trump's helicopters
Europe 09:38
Britain will withhold $37 billion from EU in no-deal Brexit: Mail on Sunday
World 09:10
Trade and economy in focus as G7 leaders get down to work
World 08:25
About one million tons of cargoes transported via BTK railway
Economy 08:00
At least 8 dead, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Bangladesh
World 07:35
S. Korean president to pay state visit to Myanmar
World 07:33
Britain joins Germany in criticizing Macron's Mercosur threat
World 06:26
Iran says U.S. missile test to trigger arms race
World 05:55
Family stayed in Syrian town during offensive as rebels ousted
World 05:24