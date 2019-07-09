President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on July 8 at 17:14)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies of Italy Gian Marco Centinaio.

The head of state underlined the high-level of Azerbaijan-Italy bilateral relations, and hailed the expansion of ties between the two countries in political, economic, and other fields.

President Ilham Aliyev described President of Italy Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Baku last year as indicative of successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries. The head of state pointed out the specific work carried out in various areas of bilateral ties, underlining the opening of new opportunities for the bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the Italian companies’ long-term successful activities in Azerbaijan. The head of state noted the importance of reciprocal visits at different levels in terms of the development of the bilateral relations.

Italian Minister Gian Marco Centinaio thanked for the reception. He hailed the high-level of the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Italy in all areas. The minister emphasized that the Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan last year contributed to the expansion of relations between the two countries. Pointing to his participation in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the minister extended his congratulations on the inscription of the historical center of Sheki together with the Khan's Palace on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the event. Gian Marco Centinaio added that the session is of pivotal importance to Italy too.

The head of state noted that the ongoing 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku is a significant event. The President described the inclusion of the historical center of Sheki together with the Khan's Palace in the UNESCO World Heritage List as a landmark and historic event, and underlined Azerbaijan’s ancient history and culture.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in culture and tourism fields. The importance of the construction of great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi’s statue in the city of Rome in developing cultural ties between the two countries was highlighted, and Azerbaijan’s support for the archaeological work carried out in Rome was hailed at the meeting.

