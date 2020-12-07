Azerbaijan reveals data on civilian casualties, following recent Armenia's aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has presented statistical data on crimes committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan from September 27 through December 7 as a result of Armenian provocations, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

As a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces from heavy artillery and missile systems, 100 civilians were killed and 416 injured.

Moreover, following the intensive artillery and missile attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, 4,186 private houses, 135 apartment buildings, and 548 civilian facilities fell into disrepair.

Rapidly retreating before the crushing retaliatory strikes of the brave Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War, the Armenian side, in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and additional protocols to them, resolutions and orders of the UN Security Council, deliberately targeting the civilians, subjected Azerbaijani cities and settlements to intensive shelling, including those far beyond the combat zone.