Next group of Azerbaijani ex-IDPs back to Shusha, Khojaly cities, Ballija village (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), consisting of families who temporarily settled in various places of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, was sent from Aghdam to their native Shusha and Khojaly cities, as well as Ballija village of Khojaly district, Trend reports.

At this stage, a total of 28 families (135 people) have been returning to the above cities and village.

The former IDPs thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

