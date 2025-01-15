Turkiye airs first-ready flats in "Azerbaijani quarter" of its Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Turkish media have shown the first ready apartments from the "Azerbaijani quarter" under construction, supported the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, in Kahramanmaras city affected by the February 2023 earthquakes, Trend reports.

The construction is ongoing under the supervision of the Azerbaijani State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) and the Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOKI).

The Ihlas news agency quoted representatives of TOKI, who mentioned that the "Azerbaijani quarter" will include a total of 1,278 two-, three-, and four-room apartments, as well as 826 office and commercial units.

"Currently, work is also underway to improve the surrounding areas. Everything is being done to ensure the buildings are ready for occupancy as soon as possible," said TOKİ architect Hatice Ezgi Reyhanlioglu.

The report includes footage of the first furnished apartments, ready to welcome their new residents.

To note, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

