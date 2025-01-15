Myanmar's State Administration Council chair offers condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the deaths of people caused by the crash of a plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

I have learnt with great sorrow about the news of the tragic incident of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashing near Aktau, the western part of Kazakhstan on 25th December 2024, resulting in the loss of 38 lives on board and several people injured.

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and on my own behalf, I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to Your Excellency, and through you, to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, especially to the bereaved families on their great loss.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.