Kazakhstan’s Tokayev invites Italian Prime Minister to visit Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. President Tokayev reaffirmed his invitation for Giorgia Meloni to make an official visit to Astana during Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week in order to uphold a high degree of intergovernmental collaboration, Trend reports.

During the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week, a meeting was held between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Giorgia Meloni on her birthday, wishing her success in her state activities for the further prosperity of the friendly Italian people. The president warmly recalled his official visit to Rome last year, which marked a new stage in the development of Kazakh-Italian relations.

To note, the president of Kazakhstan is on a working visit to the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, where he also took part in the official opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize award ceremony.