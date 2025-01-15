UN chief urges long-term political path after Gaza ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. I welcome the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement, Trend reports.

"I commend the mediators — Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America — for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal. Their unwavering commitment to finding a diplomatic solution has been critical in achieving this breakthrough. I call on all relevant parties to uphold their commitments and ensure that this deal is fully implemented.

He reaffirmed the UN's support for the implementation of this deal and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief to the Palestinians.

"It is imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent lifesaving humanitarian support. The humanitarian situation is at catastrophic levels. I call on all parties to facilitate the rapid, unhindered, and safe humanitarian relief for all civilians in need. From our side, we will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges and constraints that we will be facing. We expect our efforts to be matched by other humanitarian actors, the private sector and bilateral initiatives.

I urge the parties and all relevant partners to seize this opportunity to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis, and the broader region. Ending the occupation and achieving a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and previous agreements remain an urgent priority. Only through a viable two-state solution can the aspirations of both peoples be fulfilled," Guterres added.