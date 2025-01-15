Trump calls Gaza ceasefire triumph of his 'historic election victory'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Israel-Hamas ceasefire was made possible due to our victory in the presidential election, said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Trend reports.

"This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened because of our historic victory in November. It signaled to the entire world that my administration would pursue peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our allies. I am thrilled that American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to reunite with their families and loved ones," President Trump wrote on his social media page.

With this agreement in place, the National Security team, led by Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, will continue working closely with Israel and our allies to ensure that Gaza "never again becomes a terrorist safe haven," he noted.

"We will keep promoting peace through strength throughout the region as we build on the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the historic Abraham Accords. This is just the beginning of great things to come for America and, indeed, the world! We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine the incredible accomplishments we’ll secure when I return to the White House and my administration is fully in place to deliver more victories for the United States," Trump added.