First political consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Maldives held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The governmental mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov paid a visit to the Republic of Maldives on January 13–15, 2024, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that during the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov was received by Vice President of the Republic of the Maldives Hussain Mohamed Latheef.

"The bilateral meeting between Mammadov and Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed was also held.

The Maldivian side highly appreciated the visit of the Azerbaijani governmental mission, and issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meetings.

The first political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Maldives were held within the framework of the visit. The political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov from the Azerbaijani side and Foreign Minister Fathimath Inaya from the Maldivian side. During the consultations, the current state and prospects of expansion of bilateral and multilateral political ties, as well as cooperation in economic, trade, energy, logistics and transportation, tourism, humanitarian, and other spheres, were discussed.

Cooperation between the two countries in international organizations was positively assessed, and the importance of strengthening mutual support activities in multilateral formats was stressed.

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, State Tourism Agency, and companies operating in Azerbaijan organized an information forum with the participation of state structures and local companies of the Republic of the Maldives.

In the course of the forum, detailed presentations on investment opportunities in the Maldives in tourism, hotel business, transportation, and other spheres were made for representatives of Azerbaijan, and substantive discussions were held.

During the visit, the members of the mission organized tours in a number of industrial zones of the Maldives,” the information notes.

