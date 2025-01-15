Azerbaijan approves sanitary protection zone of its Dashalti State Nature Reserve (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The sanitary protection zone of the Dashalti State Nature Reserve in Azerbaijan has been approved, Trend reports.

In this regard, the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, signed a corresponding decision.

According to the decision, the sanitary protection zone was approved in an area of 289.5 hectares indicated on the attached map.

To note, the Dashalti State Reserve, which was established in the areas of Shusha and Khojaly in 1988 for protecting rare nature composites, covers an area of 450 hectares.

