Iran to facilitate Tajikistan’s investment process in Chabahar port - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between Iran and Tajikistan to facilitate Tajikistan's investments in Iran's Chabahar port, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh told reporters following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran on January 15, Trend reports.

According to her, today she will visit Tajikistan together with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During the visit, two memorandums of understanding on road and urban development will be signed between Iran and Tajikistan.

Sadegh noted that due to a lack of access to international waters, Tajikistan needs access to international waters. Tajikistan will invest in logistics facilities at Chabahar port.

The Iranian minister emphasized that another memorandum of understanding will be signed between Tajikistan and Iran. This memorandum of understanding concerns the provision of engineering services in the road construction sector in Tajikistan.

President Peeshkian will embark on a visit to Tajikistan on January 15. During the two-day trip, the sides are expected to sign 20 documents on cooperation.